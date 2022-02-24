KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has selected Kris Krishna as the new Presiding Judge of the Municipal Court. He will replace Mark Kimball, who retired this month after serving for eight years.

Krishna comes to Killeen from Laredo, where he was regional counsel for the Webb-Zapata Counties District Attorney’s Office for the last two years. There, he served as a liaison between the various District Attorneys’ offices in the region, the Texas Department of Public Safety and other criminal justice entities in the region.

He has also worked as a prosecutor in the Grand Prairie City Attorney’s Office and was an Assistant District Attorney in the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office in Fort Worth. Krishna was an instructor at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston from 2009-2011, where he also received his law degree.

Krishna is scheduled begin on Monday, April 11. In the interim, Associate Municipal Judge, Gregory K. Simmons, will assume the role of Presiding Judge. Krishna’s official appointment to the position is set to go before council on March 1.

Source: City of Killeen