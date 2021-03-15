City of Killeen to discuss partnership with Temple on homelessness issue

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen City Council will meet this Tuesday to discuss several topics.

The city is discussing a partnership with the City of Temple to develop a regional response to the growing homelessness issue.

Council members say the ice storm also revealed holes in the city’s ability to meet the emergency needs of Killeen citizens. The Council wants to develop a robust and self-sustaining immediate response capability to meet citizens’ basic needs for a minimum of 48 hours.

There is also talk of establishing a plan to utilize camera feeds from homes to help combat and solve crimes in Killeen.