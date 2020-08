KOSSE, Texas – Some Kosse residents will be without water for approximately four hours.

On Wednesday night starting at 8:00 p.m., water service to the following will be off:

Kosse Apartments

RV Park

Exxon, Austin’s Steakhouse

Kosse Cafe

Cefco

All residents on Ivy Street

When the water is restored, a boil water notice is in effect for these customers.

All other customers on the City of Kosse water system may experience low pressure.