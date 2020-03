LAMPASAS, Texas – The City of Lampasas has issued a shelter in place directive, in effect until April 3.

Anyone living within the City of Lampasas is now required to stay inside their place of residence. They will be allowed to leave for essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate an essential business. All non-essential businesses will close.

Source: City of Lampasas