City of Marlin hosting public forum to discuss state of school district

MARLIN, Texas – Marlin city leaders are meeting with the community to discuss the state of the school district.

Marlin schools are still in limbo regarding their own future, and people are looking for answers.

Mayor Carolyn Lofton is addressing the public in a forum Tuesday night. The district is in danger of closing due to Marlin’s low test scores over the last few years and it’s accreditation loss.

Marlin ISD has failed to live up to Texas state standards since 2010 – longer than any district in the state.

The district hired former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. A. Marcus Nelson this month as a special consultant. The hire came in the hopes of opening a charter school in town in case the schools close.

Teachers say there has been little communication between the city, the school district, and the staff.

One teacher tells FOX44 he and several of his colleagues fear this will be a drawn-out process and that they will not have a job at Marlin ISD for the next school year.