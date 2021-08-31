City of Marlin mayor, city manager still safe

MARLIN, Texas – There was a very heated Marlin City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Despite the scene, the mayor of Marlin and the city manager will live to fight another day.

Mayor Carolyn Lofton and Cedric Davis, Sr., the city’s manager, seemed to have lost the confidence of some on the City Council. An item was placed on the agenda which many thought would lead to the firing of both.

The meeting started with a closed door executive session, and towards the end of the meeting the Council could not come to a decision – and instead chose to regroup later after they can hopefully come come up with a code of conduct.

