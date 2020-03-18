City of Mexia adopts disaster ordinance to mitigate coronavirus

MEXIA, Texas – The Mexia City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance declaring a disaster in the City of Mexia as a result of the Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19).

In addition to the disaster declaration, the Ordinance outlines several measures to help mitigate spread of the virus including:

– Cancellation of all public events previously sanctioned by the City until 8:00 a.m. on March 25, 2020.

– Closure to the public of the following city facilities: Temporary Library, Civic Center, City Hall, City Warehouse, and Hughes City Park until 8:00 a.m. on March 25, 2020. City employees will continue to work at these facilities, as needed; however, access by the public will be restricted as a mitigation measure.

The March 25 suspense date may be extended, in one-week increments, at the discretion of the Mayor, based on an assessment of conditions.

The Municipal Court will suspend holding court until after March 28 – however, Municipal Court Clerk services (e.g. payment of tickets and fines) will be available on a limited basis at the Court’s drive-up window at 211 North Sherman Street.

City residents who require routine city services (e.g. payment of water bills or electrical service inspections) may request an appointment via e-mail at mexia@cityofmexia.com or by calling 254-562-4100 (during regular business hours).

The Ordinance includes a recommendation, to all residents, to refrain from gathering in groups of 50 or more. The Ordinance does not specifically direct the cancellation of any religious services at any designated house of worship but does encourage leaders of these organization to consider cancellation (or reduction) of services.

The City of Mexia currently reports no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and this Ordinance is intended as a proactive measure to make resources available to the City and prevent spread of the virus.

The full Ordinance is available for review at www.cityofmexia.com.

Source: City of Mexia