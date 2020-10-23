City of Mexia receives donation from Parkview Regional Hospital Foundation for planned Sports Complex

Mr. Don Corbitt (far left) and Dr. Wesley Pittman (far right) of the Parkview Regional Hospital Foundation present a check for $150,000 to Mexia Mayor, Geary Smith (center), in support of Mexia’s planned Sports Complex (October 20, 2020) (Courtesy: City of Mexia)

MEXIA, Texas – The City of Mexia graciously accepted a donation of $150,000 from the Parkview Regional Hospital Foundation in support of the City’s planned Sports Complex during the Mexia City Council meeting on October 21.

The city has been working toward a new Sports Complex on the south side of the City for over two years. They had previously secured grants from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife and the Mexia Economic Development Corporation.

In addition, the city recently issued debt obligations to help fund the $1.8 million project. The city was in need of additional funding to support the construction of the concession stand and restrooms for the Complex. The Foundation Board unanimously agreed to fully fund the construction cost for these structures.

The Parkview Regional Hospital Foundation has a long history of supporting local communities, through both grants and scholarships, and was particularly interested in helping with this project as sports activities promote both health and wellness and a sense of community.

Source: City of Mexia