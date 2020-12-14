City of Robinson staff hit by COVID exposure

The City of Robinson has notified its citizens that some city services might be slowed or delayed after a number of city employees tested positive for COVID in recent days.

The positive tests turned up last week and over the weekend, with several employees currently at home in quarantine and trying to get well.

A statement issued by the city says the situation has left the city extremely understaffed making handling day to day operations difficult.

The city says that citizens may experience delays with calls being answered or returned.

There will also be delays in processing utility payments, activating new services and submitting disconnects.

The city is asking citizens and customers to have patience as they work through the challenging situation.