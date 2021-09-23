City of Temple and developer announce plans for Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater

The City of Temple and Turner Behringer Development have announced a project that they say will revitalize the Downtown Temple’s historic Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater.

“The Hawn Hotel and Arcadia Theater have been pillars of Temple’s historic downtown for nearly a century, so we are beyond excited to see that these landmarks are going to get a second life,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “There have been so many dedicated people who have worked to make this a reality, and we can’t wait to see what the end result will be.”

A joint announcement said Waco-based Turner Behringer Development will transform the Hawn, Arcadia and neighboring Sears Building into residential apartments, commercial retail spaces and a privately-owned and operated multi-purpose performance and events hall, a change known as “adaptive re-use.“

“Adaptive reuse refers to the conservation attempt to reuse an existing structure for purposes other than for which it was originally constructed,” said Shane Turner, Partner and Broker at Turner Behringer. “We have had great success with our adaptive reuse projects in Waco, including the historic Hippodrome Theater, Madison Apartments, and Altura Lofts, and are excited to expand into Temple.”

Turner Behringer will construct 57 residential apartments in the Hawn and Sears buildings totaling approximately 45,000 square feet. These units will include one- and two-bedroom apartments. Additionally, Turner Behringer will construct commercial units totaling approximately 32,000 square feet including restored storefronts and ground-floor commercial spaces. These spaces will target new restaurants, retail and flex/office tenants.

The project will be part of a new Downtown City Center, which will include street improvements, landscaping, signage, a downtown parking garage and more.

The buildings were closed in 1978.

A group of residents, known as the Friends of the Arcadia, created a non-profit organization to promote and market the buildings for restoration.

“The vision of The Friends of the Arcadia, led by historian Robert Ozment, is now on its way to becoming a reality,” said Linda Mohlstrom, organization director. “I know I speak for all past and present board members, volunteers and former patrons of the Arcadia when I say this is indeed a day to celebrate.”

Construction on the Hawn and Arcadia redevelopment will begin in October and is scheduled to last about 18 months. Construction on the parking garage is expected to begin this fall and last about 13 months.

All projects are expected to be complete by Spring 2023.