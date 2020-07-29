City of Temple asking residents to help conserve water resources

TEMPLE, Texas – With hot summer days and the increase in heat and humidity, the demand for water has also increased.

The primary increase comes from the routine operation of automated irrigation systems. The City of Temple has implemented a year-round water conservation strategy – requesting customers to voluntarily limit the irrigation of landscaped areas to twice a week.

For customers with a street address ending in an even number, watering days are Sundays and Thursdays – while street addresses ending in an odd number should water Saturdays and Wednesdays.

The alternating schedules support water conservation efforts, as well as optimize the distribution system. The City of Temple is encouraging all citizens with automated irrigation systems to check their watering schedule and make adjustments to timers to meet this schedule.

You can visit www.templetx.gov/waterconservation for more information.

Source: City of Temple