TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple has canceled Saturday’s H-E-B All American Drive-In Fireworks Show.

This comes in response to Texas Governor Abbott’s updated executive order Thursday afternoon, which limits gatherings to no more than ten people. Mayor Tim Davis decided it is in the best interest of public health and safety to cancel the fireworks show.

The City will work to reschedule the fireworks display to another event in the future.

Source: City of Temple