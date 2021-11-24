City of Temple collecting, recycling holiday cooking oil

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple is collecting and recycling used cooking oil for the holiday season.

The following fire stations will serve as collection sites from November 25 through the 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Central Fire Station (210 N. Third Street)

Fire Station #3 (3606 Midway Drive)

Fire Station #4 (411 Waters Dairy Road)

Fire Station #7 (8420 W. Adams Avenue)

Collection is free and available for all City of Temple residents. Oil must be stored in a closed container. Twelve kinds of oil will be accepted – including canola oil, corn oil, peanut oil and vegetable oil. A complete list is available on templetx.gov/fog.

For more information, you can visit templetx.gov/fog, email solidwasteservices@templetx.gov or call 254-298-5725.

Source: City of Temple