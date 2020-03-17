City of Temple Departments Taking Preventive Measures for COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas– The City of Temple continues to take proactive and preventive measures to minimize transmission risks for residents as well as city staff during the execution of city business and city operations.

Here are a list of measures the city is taking in specific departments:



Temple Fire & EMS Protocols



When residents call 911, Bell County Communications will be asking a series of screening questions to help determine if the patient is at risk of having COVID-19. If those questions show a positive response, the following precautions will be taken:

1. Only responders required to properly handle the call will be dispatched.

2. The first emergency response agency to arrive will have one crew member enter the building and take precautions to minimize the possibility of virus transmission.

3. The patient will be evaluated, and if further responders are required for proper care, they will enter the building.

4. The patient will be transported to the appropriate medical facility if needed after consultation with Medical Control Physicians.

5. The patient will be transported using the proper protective measures.

6. After treatment/transport is completed, any equipment used will be disinfected per established protocols.

The Fire Chief/Emergency Manager will continue to monitor the situation and if further action is required by CDC/Public Health guidance, the department will take the appropriate actions to assure they are followed.



Temple Police Protocols



The Temple Police Department is encouraging its employees to follow the CDC’s recommendations for personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The department is increasing sanitation efforts throughout its building, including areas where there is a high rate of public contact. Additionally, officers have been encouraged to routinely sanitize their vehicles and equipment. Officers have also been issued gloves and masks to protect themselves and those they come in contact with.

While public schools remain closed, TPD will allocate its School Resource Officers to patrol shopping districts to prevent and respond to potential issues. The department encourages residents to remain patient and calm while shopping. For the next four weeks, TPD will not hold any educational classes or community events. This measure will be revisited as the situation continues to unfold.



To reduce instances of in-person contact, residents are encouraged to use the department’s online reporting system by clicking the “Report a Crime” tab on the Police Department’s website, www.templetx.gov/police. Residents should be aware that the department’s social media accounts are not monitored on a 24/7 basis and that the department cannot take reports that are submitted via social media messages. Anyone needing to utilize the departments fingerprinting services should call 254-298-5575 to schedule an appointment. Fingerprinting will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. on Fridays until further notice.



The Temple Police Department’s top priority continues to be the safety of its citizens and the protection of its employees. The department is reviewing its operational plans to prepare for any changes to services or staffing shortages that may be caused by this virus. At this time, TPD has not experienced any staffing shortages or major impacts to services.



Municipal Court



While Municipal Court proceedings have been cancelled this week following guidance from the Texas Supreme Court, the Municipal Court clerk’s office remains open. Future court schedules are still being determined. Residents are asked to call or email the court remotely in order to get the most up to date information about their case. Due to health concerns regarding in-person court appearances, the Temple Municipal Court will begin accepting appearance by email, fax or letter. Requests by email, fax or letter should be postmarked or received by the scheduled court date. Please include all information available to you regarding your case. All those scheduled to appear must call to confirm receipt of your communication.

• Call the court at 254-298-5687

• Email courtonlinehelp@templetx.gov

• Fax the court at 254-773-4301

Please use this Appearance Form. If you are attempting to obtain a payment plan or are asking the court for other help financially, you must also include this Financial Affidavit form.



Public Meetings



Due to CDC guidance on social distancing, the City of Temple will be holding virtual meetings for the Temple by Design Draft Comprehensive Plan instead of the previously planned open house forums. To participate, please click here to view the presentation and leave a comment on each slide. To learn more about the Draft Comprehensive plan, visit www.templebydesign.com.



Any planned public meetings where “social distancing” can be maintained will continue as scheduled, including this week’s City Council workshop and regular meeting. The City Council workshop has been moved to the McLane Room on the 3rd floor of the Temple Public Library in order to allow for more space to meet the CDC’s “social distancing” guidelines. The City Council meeting will still take place in Council Chambers at Temple City Hall. To view the agenda, click here.



Emergency Management Updates



The City of Temple will continue to update residents with the latest developments using the COVID-19 information page on our website, www.templetx.gov/coronavirus. All residents are still being asked to follow precautions from the Bell County Health District:

• Stay home if you are sick and avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant.

• Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19.

• Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol content when soap and water are not available.