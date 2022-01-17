TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: Temple’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will have tests available for individuals aged two years old or older starting Tuesday.

The site will operate Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., until January 29. Individuals aged 12 or older can receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine in the series, or the booster for either brand with permission from a guardian.

The site is located at Wilson Park – in the south parking lot, by the football field and softball complex. Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID. No registration is required.

For more information, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.

Source: City of Temple