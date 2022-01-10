TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple, in partnership with Temple Fire & Rescue and the Texas Army National Guard, will host a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site starting this week.

The site will be at Wilson Park, in the south parking lot by the football field and softball complex. This event will take place Tuesday through Saturday, January 11-29, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Texas Army National Guard will provide COVID-19 rapid tests, as well as Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Individuals ages twelve and up can receive either shot in the series, or the booster for either brand.

Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test is encouraged to bring an ID. No registration is required.

For more information, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles at mrandles@templetx.gov, or Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager at jhenager@templetx.gov.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue