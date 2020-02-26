City of Temple hosting public meetings on community development needs

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple will be holding two public meetings next week to hear resident opinions and ideas on community development priority needs for the next five years.

Topics to be discussed include affordable housing, fair housing, neighborhood preservation, services needed to improve economic self-sufficiency among lower income residents, as well as housing needs among the homeless and other populations.

The meetings will be held at the Historic Post Office, located at 101 N. Main Street in Downtown Temple. They will take place on Wednesday, February 26 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m., and on Thursday, February 27 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

The City of Temple annually receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). To continue receiving these funds, the city is required to identify and prioritize the needs and explain how they will address the needs through local projects.

In addition, the City of Temple is also conducting a study concerning impediments to fair housing known as the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.

If you want to participate but cannot make it to the meeting, you can take the online bilingual survey in English here and in Spanish here.

Source: City of Temple