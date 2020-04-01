City of Temple hosting Virtual Council Meeting

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple is continuing to take proactive and preventive measures in alignment with recommendations from the CDC and health officials to minimize transmission risks of COVID-19 for residents as well as city staff during the execution of city business and city operations.

The City of Temple has made the decision to hold the April 2, 2020 City Council meeting via teleconference at 5:00 p.m. to allow members of the public to participate from the safety of their home, in alignment with Bell County’s Stay Home Stay Safe directive.

Residents can virtually attend the City Council meeting by following the link here. They can also call in to the meeting by using one of the phone numbers below.

When prompted, enter the below conference and user ID:

• Phone Dial-ins

o +1 (415) 594-7873

o +1 (805) 309-5909

o +1 (415) 926-7799

o Toll-free: +1 (866) 616-7487

• Conference ID: 2882241

• User ID: 430

Residents who wish to speak during the public hearing and are participating in the meeting via the Lucid meeting site can use the “raise your hand” feature in the meeting site. Residents who are participating via telephone only must send an email to publichearing@templetx.gov and include their name and address for the record.

Source: City of Temple