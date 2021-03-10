City Of Temple keeps Mask Requirement

Temple-The City of Temple will continue requiring the use of face coverings at City facilities.

The City says that they will continue to take proactive and preventive measures in alignment with recommendations from the CDC, state, and local health officials to minimize transmission risks of COVID-19 for residents as well as City staff during the execution of City business and City operations.

City employees are required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person. Temple PD and Temple Fire & Rescue will continue to wear face coverings during field work.

All visitors, to include contractors and vendors, are required to wear face coverings while in a City facility.