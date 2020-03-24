City of Temple non-essential services continue online, by phone

TEMPLE, Texas – With the City of Temple falling under the mandatory “shelter in place” order issued by Bell County Judge David Blackburn, most city services will continue to remain available to residents online and by phone, but non-essential services will no longer be provided by appointment.

The Police Department will temporarily suspend public fingerprinting services.

The City Secretary’s Office will be only be available to take calls and inquiries from the public between 8:00 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday.

Drive-through service for water bill payments will be temporarily suspended. Online, phone, mail, and drop box payments are still available. New service requests can be made at www.templetx.gov/newservice.

Sammons Golf Course will be closed.

The Temple Police Chief interview process will be postponed.

The Temple Public Library will no longer be offering books and other materials for check-out with curbside delivery service. Online e-book services are still available to those with a library card through the Temple Public Library Website.

The “shelter in place” order exempts the following essential functions. The City of Temple says it will continue to provide these services as safely as possible, while in compliance with social distancing requirements to the greatest extent possible:

Essential Governmental Functions – All services provided by the City of Temple needed to ensure the continuing operation of the City to provide for the health, safety, education, and welfare of the public.

Essential Critical Infrastructure & Activities – Work that is necessary to the operations and maintenance of the critical infrastructure sectors including public works construction, residential and commercial construction, airport operations, water, sewer, roads and highways, and solid waste collection and removal.

The City of Temple will continue to update residents with the latest developments using the COVID-19 information page on our website, www.templetx.gov/coronavirus.

Emergency Management Updates



Bell County Judge David Blackburn has issued a mandatory shelter in place order for all of Bell County, including the City of Temple, effective at midnight, March 23 through April 3. Residents will only be allowed leave their homes to perform essential activities, or to operate essential businesses. Essential activities include:

Ensuring the health and safety of themselves as well as family members, such as going to the doctor or picking up medical supplies;

Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves as well as family members, such as grocery shopping, getting gas, and picking up food;

Engaging in outdoor activity while complying with social distancing requirements of six feet, like walking, biking, hiking, or running;

Performing work providing essential products and services at an essential business;

Caring for a family member or pet in another household.

Essential businesses can remain open and should practice social distancing guidelines if possible. This includes:

Businesses providing essential healthcare operations or services to people or animals;

Businesses offering essential retail and food services (such as grocery stores, restaurants offering drive-through, pick-up and delivery services, laundromats, and gas stations);

Businesses working on essential critical infrastructure;

Food banks and other agencies that assist economically disadvantaged populations;

Essential service providers for homes and businesses (such as mail and shipping services, plumbers, exterminators, electricians);

Childcare facilities

All businesses that do not fall under one of the above categories are required to cease all in-person activities at facilities located within Bell County. Operations can continue if employees work from home. If you have any questions on what is considered an essential business, call Bell County’s 24/7 COVID-19 hotline by dialing 2-1-1.

Source: City of Temple