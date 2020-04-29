City of Temple notified of water treatment violation

TEMPLE, Texas – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has notified the City of Temple that its drinking water treatment techniques were in violation of standards for a portion of 2019.

For the months of March through November of 2019, the city’s water system failed to provide treatment for cyptosporidium, a contaminant that can cause illness if ingested. Though the treatment was lacking, it does not necessarily mean the contaminant was present in the water.

A software error caused inaccurate readings, leading to the violation. Public Works has not received evidence indicating the public was at risk during the violation period.

The City of Temple has taken immediate corrective action to resolve this issue and to see that it does not happen again in the future. The city has updated its standard operating procedures and added additional safety parameters. These changes were made to identify and prevent issues such as this from occurring in the future.

Residents with any additional questions or concerns can contact the Public Works Department at 254-298-5946.

Source: City of Temple