City of Temple opening Warming centers.

Temple,TX- The City of Temple is opening up warming centers for residents in the cold.

Several local facilities are open as warming shelters for residents without power.

The following facilities are available as warming shelters:

Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Dr.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S 7th St. Pets are accepted, must be secured in a kennel or on leash.

St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Dr.

First Baptist Church, 8015 W Adams Ave.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. – Opens at 2 p.m. Pets are accepted, must be secured in a kennel or on leash.

Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G

Bring extra clothing, food and water, bedding and medication. Pets will only be accepted at noted facilities. Shelter space is limited and should be used by those with immediate need.

If you are safe in your home, do not leave. To stay safe during a power outage:

Keep blinds or curtains closed to keep heat in.

Close off rooms to avoid wasting heat.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing

Eat and drink. Avoid caffeine.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.

Use alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or power-dependent medical devices.

Disconnect appliances to reduce energy strain.

Stay off roads if avoidable, and use caution if driving: