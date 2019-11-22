City of Temple purchases property for potential ‘Storybook Grove Park’

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple City Council approved the purchase of a property just under a half acre in size on W. Barton Avenue, where a potential new park could be built for children and families visiting the Temple Public Library.

The proposed park is called “Storybook Grove,” and features a “Story Time” area where the Library can host outdoor reading sessions.

The vision for the proposed park also includes interactive play areas based off of iconic children’s books, such as “Winnie the Pooh,” “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and “Charlotte’s Web.”