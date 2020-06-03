City of Temple receives $375,000 grant for community policing efforts

TEMPLE,Texas- Temple Police Department is receiving a grant of $375,000 to enhance the department’s community policing efforts.

The funding will create three new positions within the department’s Community Oriented Policing Services, which superheads much of Temple’s community outreach efforts.

The COPS unit currently consists of eight officers who reach out to neighborhoods, businesses and other organizations to foster open communication between officers and the community.

The Temple Police Department is one of nearly 600 agencies throughout the nation to receive funding.