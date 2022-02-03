TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple is providing residents with information related to the winter weather.

The City of Temple has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which will remain operational through the winter storm.

The City of Temple has activated a call center for residents to report winter storm-related concerns or needs. The number is 254-298-5550. Call center hours are from 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., but could potentially be extended. For life-threatening emergencies, please call 9-1-1.

City of Temple facilities will be closed Thursday. Facilities are expected to reopen Friday. Emergency services will continue to operate as normal. In case of a power outage, generators will be utilized to ensure essential City services will continue.

The City Council meeting scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Monday at 10:00 a.m.

The COVID-19 testing site closure has been extended through Friday. The site is expected to reopen Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Two warming centers are now open in Temple. Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Avenue G, is open from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Impact Church, located at 306 E. Adams Avenue, is open from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., and pets are allowed at this location. These centers will operate nightly, while Temple is experiencing below-freezing temperatures.

The Street Services division staff is prepared to sand the most-utilized portions and priority sections of City-maintained roads as freezing conditions commence. Priority sections include, but are not limited to, the roads approaching Baylor Scott & White Hospital and the Veterans Affairs facility. As with any winter precipitation event, icy roads can be expected. While road surfaces are slick, residents should avoid travel if possible, limit driving only to necessary trips, drive at slower speeds appropriate to the conditions and proceed with caution while wintry conditions persist. Residents can monitor road conditions by visiting drivetexas.org or calling 1-800-452-9292.

To report a power outage, visit Oncor’s Storm Center website, stormcenter.oncor.com, call 888-313-4747 or text OUT to 66267. Registration for “My Oncor Alerts” is required. To register for My Oncor Alerts, text REG to 66267.

For gas emergencies and leaks, call 9-1-1. Then, call Atmos Gas’ emergency line at 866-322-8667.

Additional City staff, including Police and Fire Department personnel, are on-call to respond if call volumes increase due to the winter storm impact.

To receive emergency notifications to your phone or email, please enroll in “AlertTemple” notifications at alerttemple.com, or by texting ‘alerttemple’ to 99411.

For additional winter storm safety tips, information and updates, you can visit staysafetemple.com.

Source: City of Temple