City of Temple reveals Text Temple platform

TEMPLE, Texas- The City of Temple’s new Text Temple platform allows residents to receive customized text message alerts on the topics that meet their individual interests.



To register, residents can text the word “Temple” to 888111.

You will then receive a prompt to sign up for alerts on more than a dozen topics, including city news, special events, recreation programs and more.



Text message and data rates may apply.

Residents can also sign up for email alerts on the City’s website: ci.temple.tx.us/list.aspx.