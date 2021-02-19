City of Temple sanding trucks currently out of service

TEMPLE, Texas – City of Temple crews are continuing to shovel sand manually at priority areas.

Sanding trucks are currently out of service after they were over-stressed in recent weather conditions, and cannot be repaired due to the need for specialty parts which are not readily available in the area.







Texas Department of Transportation crews are treating highways the best they can, but are also working with a limited fleet. Travelers are urged to stay off the roads and do not drive.

Additional resources can be found at templetx.gov/weather.