City of Temple Secretary, Permitting offices temporarily relocate

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple Secretary’s Office and Permitting Office will temporarily relocate while City Hall office suites are renovated.

These offices will move across the street, from City Hall to 1 S Main Street, for approximately six months.

The renovations at City Hall will provide for an enhanced customer experience for citizens needing assistance with birth certificates, death certificates, licenses, permits and other planning services. The renovations will also facilitate a better use of workspace for the City Secretary’s Office and Planning & Development Department.

The first floor of City Hall also sustained some damage to the cooling system as a result of Winter Storm Uri, which will be repaired during this time.

You can visit the City Secretary’s Office online at templetx.gov/cso. Permits can be submitted online at templetx.gov/buildingpermits.

Source: City of Temple