City of Temple Secretary’s Office begins issuing birth, death certificates

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple Secretary’s Office has started issuing birth and death certificates after a temporary suspension of services.

Residents now can go to Temple City Hall for all short and long-form birth and death certificates.

Due to the retirement of Temple City Secretary Lacy Borgeson, residents previously needed to go to Belton for birth and death certificates. Borgeson worked as the city secretary for 21 years in Temple until retiring on January 9.

