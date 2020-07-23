City of Temple small business grant applications open

TEMPLE, Texas- Small business owners in Temple can now apply for a small business loan.

The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to establish a Small Business Grant Program in an effort to retain jobs and stabilize local businesses.

The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.

The program will use $90,000 of CDBG-CV funds to provide grants of up to $5,000 to businesses with up to 50 full-time equivalent employees at the time of application, or up to 5 full-time equivalent employees with a low to moderate income owner.

The business must demonstrate a loss of gross revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to be considered for funding.

Applications will be accepted through August 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. on the United Way website.

Due to the anticipated number of submissions and limited funding, applications will be processed by an evaluation committee composed of United Way, Temple Chamber of Commerce, and City of Temple staff.