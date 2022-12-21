TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day.

The following warming shelters will be operating:

Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.

Impact Church (306 E. Adams Avenue) will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open day and night until Monday. Meals are provided. Pets are welcome.

You can also visit staysafetemple.com to find emergency management and safety information to help you prepare for the upcoming cold weather.