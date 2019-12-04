City of Temple to decide on possible house demolitions

TEMPLE, Texas – Some old and hazardous houses in Temple may see their final days sooner rather than later. The city is planning to knock them down.

Raymond Myers has lived in Temple since the ’90’s.

“It’s really beautiful. It’s coming alive. It’s my second home,” says Myers.

He loves it there, but he has noticed a few empty and run down houses around the city.

“I’ve noticed in the newspaper that they have advertisements for people buying any home in any condition here and bringing them back to life, too. It’s up to the individual, but if it’s a public nuisance, sure, tear it down and build something new,” says Myers.

Some structures are in such poor condition, the City of Temple wants to step in.

“At tomorrow’s City Council meeting, our Council members will be asked to consider a resolution to approve the demolition of eight residential structures in different areas around the city,” says Laurie Simmons, the Public Relations Manager for the City of Temple.

This is all part of the city’s code enforcement effort.

“Either residents here in the city file complaints about these structures or our city departments identify them through their normal course of business. They go through an entire process where they’re evaluated,” says Simmons.

The city discovered three of the eight structures have asbestos, which means special precautions must be taken.

“Our biggest concern are health and safety hazards. These are all old buildings that have been derelict and abandoned,” says Simmons.

Residents are encouraged to use the Track Temple App to report code violations as they see them.

“We really rely on our residents to be our eyes and ears because sometimes city departments just can’t see it as fast as you can,” says Simmons.