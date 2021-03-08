City of Troy administrator passes away

TROY, Texas – City of Troy City Administrator Jeff Straub passed away at his home on Saturday, March 6th, from apparent natural causes.

Jeff served as the City Administrator for the City of Troy for the past six-and-a-half years.

Jeff began his career in municipal government in 1982 as a police officer with the City of Temple. He rose through the ranks to become a division commander, serving as Commander of Criminal Investigations and Support Services.

While with the Temple Police Department, Jeff graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1994. Jeff then served as Chief of Police for the City of McGregor for two-and-a-half years, and then as Chief of Police in the City of Taylor for the next twelve-and-a-half years.

Following his time as the Taylor police chief, Jeff moved into the position of Assistant City Manager in Taylor. He served in that capacity for five-and-a-half years, including Interim City Manager for a time.

Jeff assumed management of the City of Troy in September 2014.

Jeff held many credentials in professional life. He was an International City/County Managers’ Association (ICMA) Credentialed Manager, possessed the Certified Manager designation from the Institute of Certified Professional Managers, held an Executive Certification in Leadership and Management from the University of Notre Dame, possessed Certified Manager credentials from James Madison University and its Institute of Certified Managers, and earned a Masters’ degree in Leadership from Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA).

Troy Mayor Michael Morgan has said, “Jeff was a consummate professional that worked tirelessly to lead our organization, keeping the future of Troy foremost in his thoughts. His leadership, knowledge, and friendship will be sorely missed.”

Jeff is survived by his fiancé, Donna Buck, and two children Rachel and Jared.

Source: City of Troy