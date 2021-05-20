City of Waco announces updated COVID-19 protocols for facilities, property

WACO, Texas – COVID-19 protocols have been updated for City of Waco facilities and property – including removing masking requirements, modifying occupancy restrictions, and implementing additional facility openings.

Since re-opening some City facilities in late March 2021, COVID-19 statistics have continued to improve locally. Currently, an estimated 32 percent of McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated – including more than 70 percent of residents over the age of 65. The seven-day incidence rate of COVID-19 is 6.57 cases per 100,000 people – which is a decrease of 95 percent from the peak incidence rate seen locally earlier in the pandemic.

On May 13, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued revised mask guidance for vaccinated individuals. On May 18, Governor Greg Abbott issued additional mask guidance under Executive Order GA-36. This guidance and the current local COVID-19 statistics are determining factors in the following updated guidance from the City Manager:

Beginning May 21, the City of Waco will not require masks to be worn by the public inside City buildings (except in bus stations and the airport as required by federal law) or outside on City property, per Executive Order GA-36.

Beginning May 21, City employees will not be required to wear masks within City buildings (except for city employees assigned to the airport or the bus station as required by federal law) or outdoors, per Executive Order GA-36. Employees will continue practicing good hygiene, physical distancing, and the use of virtual meetings when possible.

Beginning May 24, City operated museums and venues will be permitted to operate without occupancy restrictions. Rules and restrictions to promote healthy practices will be designated by each facility’s department head, but in no way will conflict with Executive Order GA-36. This guidance is applicable to Cameron Park Zoo, the Waco Convention Center, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, Waco Regional Airport, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, and other similar city-owned facilities.

Beginning June 7, City Hall and the Development Center will re-open to the public. Public access to City Hall will be limited to the Washington Street entrance at the basement level. (map included below)

Beginning June 15, City Council meetings will be open to the public and public participation will be in-person.

The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health Department continue to encourage all Waco residents and visitors to follow COVID-19 precautions and safety practices as recommended by the CDC. You can visit COVIDwaco.com for up-to-date vaccine clinic information, weekly Health District Status Report updates, and the Waco-McLennan County COVID-19 Statistics dashboard.

