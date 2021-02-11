City of Waco announces weather closings

The City of Waco announced several facilities were closing early Thursday because of the weather conditions.

The closures include all Waco Library locations, Municipal Court, and vital statistics.

The water office at 425 Franklin Ave. is closed, but the drive-through payment windows and call center will be open until 5 p.m.

The Vaccine Clinic and call center (254-750-1890) will re-open Friday at 11 a.m. Thursday afternoon appointments may come to the clinic on Friday or Saturday at the same time as their originally scheduled appointment.