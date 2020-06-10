City of Waco approves Juneteenth Parade

WACO, Texas- The City of Waco approved for the Juneteenth parade to continue.

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will continue its annual Juneteenth Community Parade in Downtown Waco after accepting logistic changes due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to join the parade.

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Sponsorship and entry registration can be found here.

Online registration is highly encouraged.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the CTMB Fund, a minority lending program led by the Chamber and the Center of Business Excellence.