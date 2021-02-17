City of Waco asking citizens to conserve water

WACO, Texas – Several cities in Central Texas are fighting rumors regarding the water situation.

Some believe their water was going to be shut off to prevent water main breaks. This is not true, but people are being asked to conserve water.

The City of Waco assured it’s citizens they will not be turning off the water.

“We want to make sure everyone understands that is not true. We are not going to shut down the system. We are working full blast right now,” says Larry Holze, the Public Information Officer for the City of Waco.

But they are asking everyone to cut back on their water usage.

“We need everyone to conserve water. Just basically save all of the water you can and not fill up bathtubs and things, because we are providing water,” says Holze.

If the water pressure continues to fall, the City of Waco will have to issue a mandatory boil water notice, which could be a very serious problem for those who are still in the dark and are unable to heat up water.

To conserve water, the City of Waco suggests holding off on taking showers, hand-washing dishes instead of using an automated dishwasher, only dripping the faucet that is farthest from your meter, and not hoarding water by filling bathtubs or other larger containers.

“The idea of hoarding water, and you’re not going to have water, it’s going to be taken away from you, stressed the system even more,” says Holze.

The City of Waco also asks that you report any water main breaks.

“You don’t want that water running in your house or under your house. We don’t want it running in the street. Not only does it waste water, but it also causes more icing,” says Holze.

You can report these breaks by calling 254-299-2489.