City of Waco celebrates Baylor Men’s Basketball National Championship with parade, ceremony

WACO, Texas – The 2021 Men’s Basketball National Champions were celebrated with full fanfare in a parade through downtown Waco!

The Bears joined Baylor University, the City of Waco, the Waco Chamber of Commerce, and the Baylor Bear Foundation in celebration Tuesday evening. The parade was the first big event for the City since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The parade route started at 14th Street, and proceeded to 3rd Street – just outside of Waco City Hall. Student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials, and other honorees played a part in the festivities.



There was also a ceremony outside of City Hall to honor the Bears – who dominated Gonzaga 86-70 to secure Baylor’s first Men’s Basketball National Championship. Fans heard from Head Coach Scott Drew , student-athletes, and other special guests.

FOX44 News and FOX44 Sports were right in the middle of the festivities, and you can check out our coverage in the videos above!