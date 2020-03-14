City of Waco closing certain facilities to the public

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has announced more closures of area facilities.

Although there are not any confirmed positive cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) within McLennan County at this time, based on the press conferences that were delivered Friday by Governor Abbott and President Trump, the City of Waco is being proactive in trying to limit the community spread of the virus.

Beginning at 7:00 AM on Saturday March 14, and at least through midnight on March 29, the following facilities will be closed to the public:

City of Waco Public Libraries

Cameron Park Zoo

City of Waco Community Centers

City of Waco Senior Centers

Waco Convention Center & Visitors’ Bureau

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame

City operations will continue as normal, although it is encouraged to conduct as much city business online as possible. Increased cleaning schedules will be implemented at city facilities remaining open.

The mayor and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District strongly recommend canceling, rescheduling, or not attending events with more than 250 persons; urge organizations that serve high-risk populations to cancel gatherings of more than 10 people; and additionally urge people to not attend non-essential gatherings in order to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These recommendations are based on the social distancing practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The city continues to be a part of the weekly meetings with the McLennan County Leadership Committee formed by the Public Health District that brings together leadership of Baylor/Scott & White, Ascension Providence, Family Health Center, Premier ER and other medical professionals to collaborate and maximize the community’s response, diagnosis, and treatment of any suspected cases of COVID-19.

Source: City of Waco