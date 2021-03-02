City of Waco communication director announces retirement

WACO, Texas – After more than 22 years of leading the office of Municipal Information for the City of Waco, Larry Holze has made his intentions known to the City Manager that he plans to retire.

Holze began his career in 1998, and put together a team of gifted and creative professional communicators who have worked to educate, inform and involve Waco citizens in their city government. In a time when television was a main source of disseminating information, he transformed the city’s cable channel to a powerful 24/7 station filled with locally-produced programming centered around the work of the city as well as the history and attractions Wacoans can be proud of. This programming led Grande Communications in 2008 to offer the City an HD channel, the first HD City channel in the nation. The station would later be recognized in 2009 with a Beacon Award as one of the top three city channels in the nation.

Holze also was instrumental in bringing the creation and maintenance of the city’s websites in house, greatly reducing costs, and allowing greater flexibility in providing information and resources to Waco citizens and the world. He negotiated the airing of a weekly 30-minute public service radio program, City Talk, which is now in its 17th year, with more than 860 weekly programs on seven local stations.

Holze indicates now is a good time to step down to allow the City he loves to begin the search for the next leader of the department prior to receiving the recommendation of a Communication consultant review and the development of the city’s 2021-22 budget.

In his letter to the City Manager, Holze said, “It has been a great honor and joy to use the talents God gave me to help communicate all the great things happening in the city that I love and have called home for 76 years. I have served under five City Managers, nine Mayors, numerous City Council members and hundreds of city employees who all share the same passion to make Waco the strong, vibrant city it is.”

Holze’s last day with the City of Waco will be April 30th.

Source: City of Waco