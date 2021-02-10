City of Waco: COVID-19 vaccination efforts going well

LIVE NOW /
WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is expanding their vaccination efforts against the coronavirus.

The city reports vaccination efforts are going well despite the high demand for vaccines.

The city has received an additional 15,000 additional primary doses and 15,000 secondary doses.

The city has also expanded appointment slots, and expanded clinic hours to Thursday to Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We are very thankful that the times for vaccines has come. It’s been a personal prayer of mine. But I know that it has been difficult for many, because the number of vaccinations that we are getting in McLennan County is greatly outweighed by the demand for vaccinations,” says Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

The city says people who have received their first dose will be contacted by the city when it is time to schedule their second shot.

