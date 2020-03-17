City of Waco declares a Local State of Disaster

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco took extreme measures on Tuesday to control the spread of the Coronavirus by telling dozens of businesses they must close.

“Restaurants with or without drive-thru services, drive-thru restaurants, microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-thru services as allowed by law. In addition, business with alcoholic beverage consumption or on premise consumption – including bars, taverns, or private clubs – shall close. In addition, all indoor recreational facilities – including gyms, health studios, indoor amusement facilities, including bowling allies, pool halls, and theaters – shall close,” says Kyle Deaver, the Mayor of Waco.

This order is in effect for seven days, but will likely be extended through the end of this month.

“They are a Class C Misdemeanor for any violation of this order, which carries with it a $1,000 fine. Each day is a new violation and a new fine,” says Mayor Deaver.

Mayor Deaver also suggesting that non-essential events or events with more than ten people be cancelled or rescheduled.

“Follow the mayor’s instructions and prohibitions. Avoid getting more than six feet from someone. If you really must meet someone face-to-face, do it outdoors and do it with some space between you,” says a local doctor.

“Let me just say that this is a very difficult decision made after much deliberation. We realize the impact to business owners and to employees across our city. Many of us on the Council are involved with business. We understand this. We are suffering too, but we know that we will not suffer in our businesses to the extent that some of you will. We will work with all three of our Chambers to find ways to support you as we move through this crisis and as we recover after this crisis is over,” says Mayor Deaver.