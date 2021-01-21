City of Waco holds virtual meeting regarding COVID-19 vaccine

WACO. Texas – Dr. Terri Woods-Campbell answers some common questions people have with the COVID-19 vaccine, Will it work with the new strand?

Some concerns people have is how effective will the vaccine be now as the virus continues to mutate. Dr. Wood-Campbell mentions this vaccine is different than the flu vaccine.

“They took the DNA/ MRNA from the virus. It is literally how that DNA part is probably very similar across strands, and that’s what makes this vaccine so unique. And I think that’s what probably makes it work so well, because it is literally taking DNA from this virus. And you, again, like I said before, it’s injected in your body,” says Dr. Wood- Campbell, Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

Dr. Wood-Campbell also mentions the importance of getting both doses of the vaccine to make sure it works properly.