City of Waco issues Shelter in Place Order

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is taking more extreme measures to prevent the spread of the Coronaviurs.

“This is not easy. Not easy for any of us. We are Americans, we are Texans, and we are used to our independence and freedom. I hate taking that away from us, but we must do this together if we are going to get through this quickly,” says Mayor Kyle Deaver.

The City of Waco ordering residents to shelter in place starting at midnight on Monday.

“This action was inevitable and the sooner we take it the better chance we have of getting ahead of this,” says Mayor Deaver.

This means people should only leave their homes for essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate an essential business.

This does not mean that you can’t leave your home to go outside.

“Outdoor activity is an essential activity under the order. This includes walking, hiking, running, or riding a bicycle. It is essential for people to get outside and exercise. It is important for everyone’s physical and mental health. Just be sure to abide by the social distancing requirements maintaining a minimum distance of six feet from anyone who is not a member of your household,” says Mayor Deaver.

Going to the grocery store is also listed as an essential activity, but there are some limitations Mayor Deaver asks everyone to abide by.

“Only one member of your household should go to the grocery store at this time. I know this is difficult for single parents with children, but we don’t need multiple adult members of families going into the store. They’re already crowded and that makes it hard to comply with social distancing requirements that are so important to stop the spread of this disease,” says Mayor Deaver.

This order is expected to be extended into April.

“We will come out of this a better stronger Waco. The sooner we act together to fight this pandemic the sooner that day will come. Take care of yourselves and take care of one another,” says Mayor Deaver.

For more information on what this order means click here.