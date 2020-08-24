City of Waco launches free financial service to help residents during COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco has announced the launch of a free Financial Navigators program to help residents with financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is in partnership with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as well as Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Grassroots Community Development.

Financial Navigators is available to provide guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns they may be experiencing at no cost.

With one-on-one discussions, they will help to address personal financial issues, identify immediate steps to manage expenses and maximize income, and make referrals to other services such as bill paying assistance, receiving government services and finding food and childcare assistance.

The City of Waco will offer these Financial Navigator services in partnership with Prosper Waco.

To access services, residents can visit finnav.org/interest-waco and fill out a short form, or they can call (254) 753-7337 to sign up. They will then be contacted to begin their personal session. Organizations across Waco can also refer clients directly to a financial navigator. Information will also be available at covidwaco.com under Community Resources.

Source: City of Waco