City of Waco launches new waste collection calendar and reminder system

WACO, Texas- The City of Waco Solid Waste Services has launched a new waste collection calendar and reminder system.

Residents can look up the collection schedule for a specific address on the website.

Residents can use email,phone call, text message, and twitter to sign up to receive collection day reminders.

You can also print the collection schedule, or embed the collection schedule into your personal iCal, Google Calendar, or Microsoft Outlook Calendar.

Residents can also use a material look-up tool, called “What Goes Where”.

Waco Curbside services has an Apple App Store and Google Play Store app residents can download.