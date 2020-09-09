City of Waco, McLennan County discuss recent COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan County held a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how the county is handling the spread of COVID-19.

According to Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, the COVID-19 numbers have actually gone down in recent weeks.

The average new cases per day have fallen from 77 to 51. This brings McLennan County to a 12.1 percent positivity rate.

The county hopes to see this drop below ten percent, and has been waiting for this drop for a while.

Officials believe this is a good sign, but the recent holiday weekend and the return to school may affect these numbers in the next few weeks.

“As people are interacting more, whether that’s football games or whatever it is, but as people interact more, we’re going to have more possible interactions with people who could contract the illness. So yes, I am expecting some increase. But I hope it’s minimal, and I hope I’m wrong,” says Dr. Marc Elieson with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

According to Mayor Kyle Deaver, we won’t see the results from Labor Day weekend for a couple of weeks, and he reminds everyone to remain vigilant.