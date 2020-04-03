City of Waco offices closed April 10

WACO, Texas – Although all City of Waco offices have been closed due to the Shelter In Place Order issued by Mayor Kyle Deaver, business and other operations which have been continuing behind the scenes will not be in operation on Friday, April 10 for the Spring-Easter weekend.

The Solid Waste offices, Cobbs Recycling Center, and the landfill will be closed on Friday, April 10. Friday’s trash will be picked up early on Wednesday, April 8.

The Waco-McLennan County Library, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all remain closed under the Shelter in Place Order.

Source: City of Waco