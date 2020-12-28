City of Waco offices closed on New Year’s Day

WACO, Texas – City of Waco offices will be closed this Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday.
Specific services and department operations include:
- Friday’s trash will be collected early on Wednesday, December 30. The Solid Waste Offices and Cobbs Convenience Center will be Friday, January 1st, as well as the landfill.
- The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed on Friday, January 1st. The libraries will reopen on Monday, January 4th at 10:00 a.m.
- Waco Transit will not run routes on New Year’s Day. Transit Administration offices will also be closed Friday, January 1st.
- Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will all be closed New Year’s Day. These attractions will all re-open on Saturday, January 2nd.
- Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be open for play on New Year’s Day.
Source: City of Waco