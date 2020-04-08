City of Waco park amenities closed until further notice

WACO, Texas – In further efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in alignment with the Governor’s declaration and recent closures of state parks and monuments, the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department will be closing some components of the parks system beginning Thursday, April 9.

Parks will remain open to the public, but amenities such as playground structures, basketball courts, tennis courts, fitness equipment, horseshoe pits, restrooms, water fountains, disc golf courses, Sul Ross Skate Park and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed.

While parks are open, we encourage our community to continue to practice social distancing while enjoying the outdoors. The identification of these items is the result of the propensity for COVID-19 to be spread by close interaction by individuals not living in the same household and touching common surfaces during their interactions at these facilities. This action is consistent with other cities across the state.

Amenity closures will include the following:

· Playground Structures

· Basketball Courts

· Sul Ross Skate Park

· Tennis Courts

· Fitness Equipment

· Horseshoe Pits at Brazos Park East

· Disc Golf Courses

· Water Fountains and Restrooms

· Cottonwood Creek Golf Course

For information, you can visit www.waco-texas.com.

Source: City of Waco